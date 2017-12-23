Pastor arrested for attempted murder, carjacking

A Living Waters pastor and two other people have been arrested for hijacking a vehicle and attempting to kill the driver.

The three together with another suspect who is on the run tried to kill a taxi driver in an attempt to steal his vehicle in Nkhatabay.

The pastor has been identified as Wells Yagotha Munthali of Luchenza Living Waters Church.

According to reports, the four thugs hired a taxi from Mzuzu to Nkhatabay and when they arrived at Sanga in Nkhatabay they tried to kill the driver by choking him to death using a rope.

In a bid to save his life, the driver drove the car into a bush forcing the thugs to let him go.

Three of the thugs have since been caught while one is on the run. The pastor was the first to be apprehended; he was severely beaten by community members but was rescued by police officers.