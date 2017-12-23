Recent News
TNM 4G Lite Flash
Pastor arrested for attempted murder, carjacking

A Living Waters pastor and two other people have been arrested for hijacking a vehicle and attempting to kill the driver.

The three together with another suspect who is on the run tried to kill a taxi driver in an attempt to steal his vehicle in Nkhatabay.

The pastor has been identified as Wells Yagotha Munthali of Luchenza Living Waters Church.

According to reports, the four thugs hired a taxi from Mzuzu to Nkhatabay and when they arrived at Sanga in Nkhatabay they tried to kill the driver by choking him to death using a rope.

In a bid to save his life, the driver drove the car into a bush forcing the thugs to let him go.

Three of the thugs have since been caught while one is on the run. The pastor was the first to be apprehended; he was severely beaten by community members but was rescued by police officers.

31 Comments

  2. Hamlet on

    There is need to verify if he is really a pastor of that church. The journalists can dig deeper by visiting that Luchenza Living waters Church to verify. Otherwise there is a possibility of a man just claiming to be a pastor in order to convince the taxi driver etc.

  8. Rabson White on

    To all who have commented ”…poti wopusa ndi yemwe mbiri yake yaipitsidwa, lero iwe ndiwoyera poti zako zabisika.” The Late Grace Chinga(Korona)

  11. Malawian Mwanavava on

    He was not a Pastor neither a member at our church. He got expelled from church many many years ago, because of the same behavior,but because as a church we accept everybody who comes to church like any other churches. He went to our Bible School but never been given a church to pastor. Our Pastor here at Luchenza Livingwaters Church is Pastor Kandava.

  20. Jafali Milanzie on

    Ndichifukwa chache anthu awa yesu anawakana kale pa MATEYU 24: 4-6. MATEYU 7: 22-24. AMAMUKAKAMILA YESU KOMA AKAKANTHIDWA. POYAMA ZIMACHULUKILA KUTI ANG’ANGA WA MIZIMU LELO ALI AI TIKUONEKELA KWAMBILI LELO MA PASTOR ATI BWEEE WA NDI MASINGANGA WA MIZIMU AJA WENA AKUSULIDWJ KU GANA AJA.

