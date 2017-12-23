Pastor arrested for attempted murder, carjacking

A Living Waters pastor and two other people have been arrested for hijacking a vehicle and attempting to kill the driver.
The three together with another suspect who is on the run tried to kill a taxi driver in an attempt to steal his vehicle in Nkhatabay.
The pastor has been identified as Wells Yagotha Munthali of Luchenza Living Waters Church.
According to reports, the four thugs hired a taxi from Mzuzu to Nkhatabay and when they arrived at Sanga in Nkhatabay they tried to kill the driver by choking him to death using a rope.
In a bid to save his life, the driver drove the car into a bush forcing the thugs to let him go.
Three of the thugs have since been caught while one is on the run. The pastor was the first to be apprehended; he was severely beaten by community members but was rescued by police officers.
shabakatari
There is need to verify if he is really a pastor of that church. The journalists can dig deeper by visiting that Luchenza Living waters Church to verify. Otherwise there is a possibility of a man just claiming to be a pastor in order to convince the taxi driver etc.
Noted
comment reserved
Bwanjinso a Pastor,zomwe amalandila Bushiri iwo salandila nao kuti akafike pakuba
Tiyeni tipemphere abusa okha atuluke.Libo! libo! libo lokotoliyaaa. amen
Opemphera nomwenu ndinu muchita za machimo, kumabisalira mu dzina la Mulungu wanga……… Mukamapanga zakuseri mudziwe ambuye amaona
To all who have commented ”…poti wopusa ndi yemwe mbiri yake yaipitsidwa, lero iwe ndiwoyera poti zako zabisika.” The Late Grace Chinga(Korona)
COPIED
LETTER TO WHITE MEN…
~
Dear white men, U asked us to wear coats under
hot sun, we did;
~
U said we should speak your language, we have
obediently ignored ours.
~
U asked us to always tie a rope around our necks
like goats, we have obeyed without questioning.
~
U asked our ladies to wear dead people’s hair
instead of the natural hair God gave to them, they
have obeyed.
~
U said we should marry just one woman in the
midst of plenty black angels, we reluctantly
agreed.
~
You asked us to use rubber in order to control
our birth rate, we agreed…..
~
Now U want our MEN to sleep with fellow MEN &
WOMEN with fellow WOMEN so that God would
punish us like Sodom and Gomora?
we say No!!
We don’t agree with U this time! Proudly African,
we say a huge NO to GAY relationships and
LESBIAN
Ku Living Waters kumeneko?,,,mmmmm masiku otsiliza chikhupiro ndi mumtima azibusawa asamatinamize
He was not a Pastor neither a member at our church. He got expelled from church many many years ago, because of the same behavior,but because as a church we accept everybody who comes to church like any other churches. He went to our Bible School but never been given a church to pastor. Our Pastor here at Luchenza Livingwaters Church is Pastor Kandava.
Not every one who say lord lord wil enter the kingdom ov God! Awake who r slumber
the devil is roaring beware children of light
We dont hav that pastor in living waters
Sure
Too many demons masquerading as men of God
SCOFFERS WILL COME IN MY NAME, PERFORM MIRACLES IN MY NAME. STAY ALERT BROTHERS & SISTERS
shame
Ukafunika shabalakati amudzi yusu
Ndichifukwa chache anthu awa yesu anawakana kale pa MATEYU 24: 4-6. MATEYU 7: 22-24. AMAMUKAKAMILA YESU KOMA AKAKANTHIDWA. POYAMA ZIMACHULUKILA KUTI ANG’ANGA WA MIZIMU LELO ALI AI TIKUONEKELA KWAMBILI LELO MA PASTOR ATI BWEEE WA NDI MASINGANGA WA MIZIMU AJA WENA AKUSULIDWJ KU GANA AJA.
Zinamuonekera Saulo atayamba misala in the name of God,, #Masiku_omaliza,,,,
Malilime akapangira Ku ndende fake pastor
Money is the root of all evil
Ameeeeen
Za Ulendo Uno. From which-doctor to pastor,,, from magic to miracles kkkkk stay awoke u slumbered
Sorry man of God chauta akuthandizeni
last days
Hehehe! Koma busy kumalalikila kwa anthu kuti auje ndi Asatanic, asatana muli inu…. Zitsiru
Ine ndamva kut ndima cadet a DPP ndamene amafuna ku galimoto
kunali bwino kwa inu kosaiziwa njira yake..dzina lamulungu wanu mukulinyozesa ndi anthu….
Kkkkkk pastor yomweeyoooooooo