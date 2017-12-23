Man nabbed for trafficking woman

Police in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe have arrested a 38 year old man for trafficking a woman to Iraq.

The suspect, Clifton Bushir Mwase is reported to have trafficked the woman to Iraq this year.

Confirming the reports, Kanengo Police Spokesperson Labani Makalani said the arrest follows a complaint from relatives of the trafficked woman.

The suspect is reported to have confirmed on the local press to be trafficking girls and women to Iraq and other countries.

Walesi is yet to appear in court to answer charges of human trafficking.

He comes from the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Tambala in Balaka district.