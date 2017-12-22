‘They want to poison me’ – Wandale

The self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Mulanje and Thyolo, who is also leader of People’s Land Organization (PLO), Vincent Wandale has expressed his fears of being poisoned at the Zomba mental hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Wandale was sent to the hospital a month ago for medication after it was established that he was mentally ill and needs to be treated.

Writing on his Facebook post on December 20, Wandale alleged that he was forced to have medication at gun point.

“Feeling sad for being held at gun point to drink so called psychotic drugs without my consent today. Murder at Zomba Mental Hospital while the United Nations and human rights organisations watch. I am held guilty without trial. I am being detained for my political opinions. If God wills, let it be,” worried Wandale.

The post saw mixed reactions with the majority encouraging him not to worry.

Mike Kwakwalala said: “Go around the streets of Malawi and see how many mad people are walking around there. Who among these people has ever forced them to take treatment like Wandale?”

Osborne Sibande commented: “Sad. The hand of God is mightiest Vincent Wandale”

On the other hand some people said the post was an evidence that Wandale is really mad claiming there is no way a patient could deny taking medicine.

Francis Bôbbý Råÿ Bäñdå added that “You need to be treated, why refusing? That madness must remain in 2017.”