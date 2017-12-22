‘They want to poison me’ – Wandale

The self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Mulanje and Thyolo, who is also leader of People’s Land Organization (PLO), Vincent Wandale has expressed his fears of being poisoned at the Zomba mental hospital where he is receiving treatment.
Wandale was sent to the hospital a month ago for medication after it was established that he was mentally ill and needs to be treated.
Writing on his Facebook post on December 20, Wandale alleged that he was forced to have medication at gun point.
“Feeling sad for being held at gun point to drink so called psychotic drugs without my consent today. Murder at Zomba Mental Hospital while the United Nations and human rights organisations watch. I am held guilty without trial. I am being detained for my political opinions. If God wills, let it be,” worried Wandale.
The post saw mixed reactions with the majority encouraging him not to worry.
Mike Kwakwalala said: “Go around the streets of Malawi and see how many mad people are walking around there. Who among these people has ever forced them to take treatment like Wandale?”
Osborne Sibande commented: “Sad. The hand of God is mightiest Vincent Wandale”
On the other hand some people said the post was an evidence that Wandale is really mad claiming there is no way a patient could deny taking medicine.
Francis Bôbbý Råÿ Bäñdå added that “You need to be treated, why refusing? That madness must remain in 2017.”
What a paradigm proof of madness!
Even introduction of his organizations, determines his disability.
A fake president
Wandale amupha uyu sakugonanaye tulo koma ife maso Ali Ku Zomba city
they know kuti if they don’t hold him back he can even stage a coupe against the current government
Nde kut poison is part of his treatment. Asadandaule
The truth shall prevail
Munthu ukamalimbana ndi boma umafa mwa second hand
Mmmmm tooo bad bwino nazo izi anakaonesa ma results kwa ife a malawi bola koma alipo pano anaona medical report kuti he is indid mad? Mmmm i fil sorry fo him lyk seriously
Ndi angat anachila misala omwe boma linawatumiza kuzomba mental health, nthawi ya bingiso anakokokola amisala tounimu lero ali mbwee ndimukilombana ndiwandale koma Malawi?
paranoid delusion no wonder is at mental hospital…those are psychotic features. misala nde imeneo
Wamisala angakhalenso civil servant?
kkkkkkk No matter ine ndi waku #Mj koma ngati m’kuluyu akukana kuti siwamisala nanga ku mental Hospitalko! amataniko analolelanji kupitako?kkkkkkkk.
Delusions…
So some Malawians wish Wandale bad things? Two independent Doctors found Wandale normal! I believe DPP using that government doctor is just a ploy to get rid of Wandale! Examine issues, please.
Wamisala anaona nkhondo
Wandale alibe misala let him free akapitilize kumenyera ufulu wa anthu a m’ dziko lake!
Anthu avine Jah prayzah
This guy need brain donor….
seriously?? people, this here’s injustice. plus, its obvious that he’s not mentally ill.
fuck Wandale..
A PAC ndi CHAKWELA akupwetekexa uona akuphetsa ukudana ndi peter mmalo mwa chilembwe bwanj
Boma silingamuphe mwachisawawa cos panopo Malawians know him..so if anything happens to him so sudden. .& all Wil point de government. ..so now they trying to kill him with a finger not a gun or brutality. ..Hahahah koma Peter
Petulo akumuopa Wandale
Even if they poison you, they won’t kill u. Ur gods at Sapitwa on Mount Mulanje can’t let that happen. Don’t worry bro, they’ll fight for you until non of ur enemies is left
BAMBO TADZILANDILANI MANKHWALA MUCHILE. Misala yasiyana ndi malungo. Malungo umaziwa kuti ndadwala pomwe misala ndizovuta. Angakupheni ndani poti mwaziwika chifukwa cha misalayo
Mmmm Wandale ndi wamisaladi. Anadziwa bwanji kuti ndi poison. Kodi boma litafuna kumupha angavutike naye? Wandale akufunika chipatala chachikulu, Zomba is too small to overcome his illness.
Munthu ngati akuzindikila kuti this is poison,ndi misala?I think Wamisala ndi yemwe sakuzindikila kuti moyo wa nzao uli pa chiopsezo, akanakhala m’bale wanu bwezi mukulola zimenezo, feel inside ur heart
odwala ndiweo ,use logic sometimes .they know what he’s capable of doing ,that’s y they’re holding him as wamisala
Komatu musamtaye amalize tritment, odwala osamamumvelela ai. wamisala palibe anavomelapo kuti ndi wa misala.
iyi nde misalayo aimika bwnj mbendera ya dziko lina kkkkkkkk moti aike ya dziko lake haaahhahahah
Musayiware kuti Mandera atakhara kundende kwazaka zambiri atatulutsidwa analamulila take care
Wandale Walakwanj Kt Mumuphe Iye Amkateteza Athu Ake Kt Asalandidwe Malo Ndi Boma Lodzikonda Fill With Hypocrincy
Tamutayeni ali boh
kill him u stupid politicians. .his blood will be counted on you…..someone killed Matafale one time and we still crying for his Intelligent in raggie music…and today you wamt to kill an innocent person again…what kind of politics is this Malawians?…
fuck you chimwemwe muhachani?? matuvi
Aaaaaah uli ndi umboni kut boma likufuna kumupha?
Very Bad,set The President Ov M.U.S.T Free
Mukamupha ASILIKALI A DZIKO LA MULATHYO tikuthilandi nkhondo
Sakudziwa kkkkkkl awuzeni sakudziwa
Eni ake tikungowonerera koma akaphedwa muonaso saliyekha azibale tilipo
Dziko lathu La #MULATHYO# sitilola kuti nsogoleri wathu afe ndi nkhondo akuiputayi
Sorry man
Mr president sakudwala misala tawatuluseni.
Misala imenei itivuta bwanji
Musiyeni rastaman guys ndinaonadi post ku timeline yake kut akuchita kumulozetsa mfuti kut amwe makhwara yet dotolo wakj america ananena kut wandale alibe thenda ya misala
Why is the so called MUST president displaying the flag of Malawi on his desk? Indeed there is something wrong with his mental settings.
Kaya Apange Zomwe Amatha Nanga C Boma La Kuno Ku Malawi Lilibe Chilimbikitso Kwa Anthu Aku Malawi Xo Wandale Ine Ndilibe Naye Problem.
Zot Wandale amupeza ndimisala muubongo mwake ndizoona???
Really? Who wants to poison you? Being the president? Who is holding you captive? ?
Mr president you really require an overhaul of your brain! !
Kkkkkkk koma esnarth ndie kut amupeza ndimisala eti?? koma apresident ndie mungathed kulamulila inu???
The government of Malawi is the one holding him and wants to poison him