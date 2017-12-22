Nomads not buying any new players – Osman

Be Forward Wanderers FC head coach Yasin Osman says he is very comfortable with the current squad ahead of CAF Champions League next year.

The newly crowned TNM Super League champions were drawn against AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the preliminary round of Africa’s biggest competition.

And speaking to the local media after beating Masters Security on Saturday, Osman said his current squad is capable of producing wonders against Vita.

“We don’t need new players in the Champions League because the current squad is capable of producing results and I am very comfortable that the players will deliver,” he said.

However, Wanderer’s forward Esau Kanyenda had a different view saying three of four more additions to the squad are needed in order to mount a serious challenge in the competition.

“Its a requirement for us to add three or four new players to the squad if we are to survive in the competition.

“Its a continental competition where you meet champions from other nations so for you to survive, you need to have a very balanced squad,” he said.

Nomads chairman Gift Mkandawire shared Kanyenda’ sentiments.

“We will see what we can do but adding new players to the current squad is necessary. We will wait for the technical panel to give us a report before bringing on board new players,” he explained.

The Lali Lubani boys will start at home in February before traveling to DRC a week later for the second leg.