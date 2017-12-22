Fifa pats Wanderers on the back

Football governing body Fifa has extended congratulatory messages to Be Forward Wanderers for winning the Tnm super league in the 2017/18 season.

In a statement which Malawi24 has seen, Fifa President Gianni Infantino says the Nomads win in 11 years deserves a pat on the back.

‘’This title is the result of the determination of everyone involved and my congratulations to the players, the coach, the administration, the entire technical and medical staff as well as the fans for this great achievement,” says the statement.

The Nomads knew their fate last weekend after a 4-1win over Masters Security.