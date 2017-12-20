Stadiums galore: APM defiant on new stadium at Njamba

…to rehabilitate Kamuzu stadium

Despite growing concerns to destroying the Njamba Freedom Park so that a new stadium could be born, President Peter Mutharika has maintained that a new stadium will be constructed at the Park.

Mutharika made the remarks during a ground breaking ceremony in Blantyre on Tuesday morning where a new five star hotel is set to be constricted just behind Keza Office Park.

Earlier last week, Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila revealed that his ministry had a meeting with Blantyre City Council officials where they two parties agreed to use part of the area for the construction of a stadium.

However, Blantyre City Mayor refused to comment on the development saying he was not aware as he did not attend the meeting at which that was discussed.

Mutharika also added that Kamuzu Stadium, which was closed last year by Football Association of Malawi (FAM), will be rehabilitated.

“My government will construct a new stadium at Njamba Freedom Park and we will rehabilitate Kamuzu Stadium. Everything is in order for the work to begin,” he said.

