Police Commissioner, two others convicted over theft of millions

The Magistrates Court in Lilongwe has convicted three people for stealing tax payers millions and has acquitted one in the process.

In a statement released by Anti-Corruption Bureau and signed by its Senior Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala, On 5th October, 2011, the anti-corruption body received a complaint alleging that there were corrupt activities at Accountant General’s Office involving loss of public resources in excess of MK400 Million.

According to statement, Anti-Corruption Bureau instituted investigations which confirmed the allegation and on 9th December, 2011, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Vincent Churchill Nyondo (Inspector of Police, Accounts), Francis Kambova Mkwamba, owner of

Classic Motors, Garnet Wilson Chandema (Assistant Commissioner) and Elijah John Wilson Kachikuwo (the then Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head of Finance at the Malawi Police Headquarter).

“Wilson Churchill Nyondo was charged with three counts of theft by public servant contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code, money laundering Contrary to 35(1)(c) of the Money Laundering , Proceeds of Serious Crime and Terrorist Financing Act.”

“Francis Kambova Mkwamba was charged with one count of money laundering contrary to Section 35(1)(c) of the Money Laundering , Proceeds of Serious Crime and Terrorist Financing Act,” reads the statement.

According to the statement, Mr. Elijah John Wilson Kachikuwo was charged with one count of misuse of public office contrary to Section 25B(1) of the Corrupt Practices and one count of negligence of duty contrary to section 284 of the Penal Code.

Wilson Garnet Chandema was charged with one count of misuse of public office contrary to Section 25B(1) of the Corrupt Practices and one count of negligence of duty contrary to section 284 of the Penal Code.

The Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court found the three guilty and convicted them. Mr. Kachikuwo was acquitted on the count of misuse of office but convicted on negligence of duty. Mr. Wilson Garnet Chandema has been acquitted on both counts.

The Court has set 2nd January, 2018, as the date when both sides should submit their written submissions. Sentencing will be done on a date to be set by the Court. Meanwhile the three have been remanded at Maula Prison.