Where is Malawi missing it?

For every country to grow socially and economically, it needs good road networks as is happening in other African countries such as Uganda.

However, the case is not the same with the country, Malawi where roads into our three major cities are not all that better to accommodate traffic jams as they are small and narrow – at the maximum they only have two lanes going in a direction.

Malawi24 takes a look at the new road in Kampala , Uganda that is expected to boost that country’s economy since it will connect the capital Kampala to one of the country’s airports, Entebe.

Malawi24 caught up with one Ugandan who has expressed hope that such magnificent roads can make most of the African countries proud in one way or another socially and economically.

In an exclusive interview with the man, Hamdan Abdul Rasheed, Malawi24 has learnt that the road is being funded by Japanese government since Uganda has a good bilateral relationships with the Asian countries.

Why can’t Malawi use such donors such as Japan and China to build such roads in the country since we are also in strong bonds with the two countries?

Why can’t Malawi use such approach of diverging the roads in the capital Lilongwe being also a landlocked country?

Malawi24 asked some residents in the Malawi capital, Lilongwe where people have asked authorities to start emulating other developments as to what is happening in other countries such as Uganda.

In an interview with a Lilongwe resident, Mike Banda, traffic jam in the capital is just pathetic as roads are just in pathetic state the same as the bridges .

“The roads should be given maximum attention since we are a landlocked country . I think government may construct a world class road from Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) to different parts of Lilongwe to make transportation of goods easy since we rely on road transportation,” Banda told Malawi24.

“Look at the traffic jam from Crossroads Hotel to Lilongwe town or Simama Hotel to town. This in a way derails our development since people spend hours on the road. I think government should think of diverting roads in our three major cities to make easy for traffic,” Banda told Malawi24 in an exclusive interview.

