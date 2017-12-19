Mzuzu District football elect new committee

Mzuzu district on Sunday elected people to run football in the area under Northern Region Football Association.

The elections saw no new faces as most of them maintained their positions.

On chairperson, George Burundi Kaunda won with 9 votes against Reuben Kangawa who got no vote.

For the seat of Vice chairperson Gelard Maulana defeated Winnie Mbale by 8 votes to 1.

Zungu Nyirenda went unopposed as Treasure. The position of General secretary went to Alphak Mkandawire who also went unopposed.

Rose Phiri defeated Etson Kadenge as vice General Secretary by 8 votes to 1. Members of the new Committee are Sekelelani Mimba and Mapopa Mgemezulu.

These elections were handled by the Vice chairperson for Northern Region football Association Felix Mbonekela Msiska.

Msiska advised the new and old committee to work together.