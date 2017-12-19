Kachindamoto appointed ambassador

There is no good deed that goes without recognition.

Following her efforts in ending child marriages, Senior Chief Kachindamoto of Dedza district has been unveiled as the World Vision Malawi’s ‘End Child Marriages’ brand ambassador, Malawi24 can report.

Kachindamoto was disclosed as the brand ambassador at Mtakataka in the district on December 15 at a ceremony which was graced by Presidential Advisor on Safe Motherhood, HIV & AIDS and Population, Callista Mutharika.

Mutharika said it is the wish of the government to see to it that girls and even boys below the ages of 18 are encouraged to concentrate on education other than being involved in child marriages.

She further praised the unveiled brand ambassador saying such recognition is well deserved looking at her efforts in ending child marriages that has had a great impact in transforming the lives of many girls who have gone back to school after getting rescued from early marriages.

The presidential advisor further said child marriages are detrimental to the socio-economic and well-being of the nation hence the need to deal with them accordingly.

The 49 year-old chief, whose real name is Theresa Kachindamoto has had a personal hand in terminating 2,549 child marriages from 2004 when she started the fight leading to the girls going back to school.

The chief also get the applause as her efforts yielded sweet fruits in the 2017 academic year, as three of the girls who were rescued from early marriages were selected to pursue further education in national public universities in the country.