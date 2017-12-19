Only K150,000 to defeat a bill? MCP lawmakers comments on reform Bill corruption questioned

Social commentators have laughed off Malawi opposition lawmaker’s claims that his fellow lawmakers were bribed with K150,000 to reject electoral reform bills.

In a Facebook post, Ulemu Msungama who is Malawi Congress Party lawmaker claimed that the DPP led government had given opposition MPs a bribe for them to deny the tabling of electoral reform bills.

Msungama claimed that the MPs conscience was bought for a paltry sum of K150,000.

However reacting to the news when Malawi24 published it, a section of commentators dismissed Msungama’s claims as mere fabrications as the money mentioned was too little to buy off an MP.

“This is a lie. How can the whole party buy someone at mk150,000? The point is: dpp used the same law to intimidate mps for instance including mps and ward councillors in 50+1% and recall provision (section 64).. Mps were intimidated by these two,” wrote Daniel Kaombe.

“If the allegation is true, though it sounds to be fake and unfounded, it means all of our members of parliaments are rotten. And what was the benefit of the members of Parliament from the Government side? I know the Honourable members can’t sell their dignity with MK150,000.00,” wrote Andrew Kowedza.

Fareed Betton had no kind words for the opposition in reacting to the news: ” The the whole opposition is useless, why should we vote for them if the whole MP can bé bought with a mere K150,000?”

Promise Salima in commenting doubted the claim and called on this publication to dig deeper on the claim as the price was tipping to the lower side:

” What the cheapest politicians we have in our country? Selling themselves and their families and country at such cheapest price? M24 investigate for us the actual price of the MPs who were bought.”