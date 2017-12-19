German, Norway donate K111 million for rural health workers

The German and Norwegian governments respectively have provided financial support to the country’s health sector.

Information sourced by this publication indicates that the donation aims at motivating health workers in rural based hospitals.

The two governments have donated K111 Million to the Malawi government through the Results Based Financing for Maternal and Neonatal Health pilot project.

The two governments further say the funds will benefit health workers from Ntcheu, Dedza, Balaka and Mchinji districts.

Further reports indicate that the districts were selected following their strive to reduce maternal and neonatal deaths.

Workers in the selected districts are expected to receive cash bonuses as a reward for providing quality health care.