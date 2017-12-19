FIB win K3 Million Carlsberg Special Brew Cup

Central region team, FIB are national champions of the 2017 K3 Million Carlsberg Special Brew Pool tournament.

FIB beat Young Snipers 3-1 at the finals played in Blantyre on Saturday.

Oriental Thunders A beat Mandevu 3-2 to finish on third position.

As Champions, FIB received a trophy and K650 000 while Snipers on second position got K500 000.

On third position Oriental Thunders A from also central region received K300 000.

Mandevu finished on position four and went home with K200 000.

And speaking to Malawi24 after the tournament, General Secretary for Malawi Pool Association (MAPA) Francis Joaquim hailed Carlsberg Malawi for their commitment in promoting the sport.

“First of all, let me thank sponsors Carlsberg Malawi for the continued support towards pool. The tournament was a success as you can see that teams from all the corners of the country have come together to celebrate and thus promoting unity.

“We are very encouraged with the level of competition in this year’ tourney and as MAPA, we are looking forward to identifying players for the national team,” he said.