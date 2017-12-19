Devotion: Thanksgiving Offering

Leviticus 22:29 “And when you offer a sacrifice of thanksgiving to the Lord, offer it of your own free will.”

December is our month of Thanksgiving and Testimonies. Its important to thank God using our lips. However there is another higher level which includes giving an offering of thanksgiving. The Lord has done a lot on our lives in this year.

He has given us lots of things which we couldn’t access without Him. Its now time that we say thank you by giving Him back what He has given us.

Amos 4:4-5 “… Bring your sacrifices every morning, Your tithes every three days. Offer a sacrifice of thanksgiving with leaven, Proclaim and announce the freewill offerings; For this you love, You children of Israel!” Says the Lord God.”

Your thanksgiving offering is given on top of your tithe and other offerings. Its special offering to God.

In Luke 17 we read of ten lepers who were healed and one of them returned to Jesus and thanked Him. In return Jesus told him that he was not only healed but was made whole. Which means whatever he lost had been restored.

His life had been made complete, nothing missing and nothing broken. Your Thanksgiving offering can make you whole.

There may be somethings you haven’t yet attained. As you give in faith, you access them in Faith and you make every area of your life whole. Therefore prepare some thanksgiving offering and give it unto Him.

Prayer

Thank you Father for giving me the opportunity to give back unto you. As I offer my Thanksgiving offering I am positioned for wholeness. Nothing missing and nothing broken in my life. In Jesus name. Amen

Get ready for the Sunday of Bliss. 10 December 2017

Be born again now. +265888326247 +265881283524 +265997538098