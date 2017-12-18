Yoneco increases under 14 sponsorship package

…plans to extend to other districts…

The K3 million Youth Net and Counselling (Yoneco) under 14 football and netball sponsored league came to conclusion on Sunday, with sponsors increasing the package to K6 million from next season.

The league, which was participated by more than 17 teams, saw Police Primary School winning in both categories. Speaking to Malawi24, Yoneco’s Executive Director MacBen Mkandawire said he was happy with how the whole competition has been organized.

“I am very happy with how the competition was orhanised. We thought it wise to sponsor the tournament because these are young people who are facing lots of challenges so by engaging them in sports, we have given them an opportunity to speak out on issues affecting them ranging from sexual reproductive health, gender based violence and many more,” he said.

On the future of the competition, Mkandawire said his organization has increased the package from K3 million to K6 million.

“Following how successful the competition has been in the inaugural year, we have increased the package to K6 million from K 3 million and we want to see how the teams will battle it out for such a huge amount.

“Our plans for the future is to see more organizations coming in to partner with us so that we are able to extend the completion to the remaining districts,” he concluded.

The Mayor of Zomba City, who was the guest of honor, Mellia Douglas hailed Yoneco for the gestrure.

“I am very grateful for the gesture by Yoneco who have promised to continue investing in the youths. We need vibrant youths if we are to develop the nation,” she said.

And to support Yoneco’ initiative, Douglas announced that Mayors Trophy will be launched in Zomba next year.

Apart from the mayor, the event was attended by officials from Ministry of Education and Malawi Schools Sports Association (Massa).

In football, Police Primary School edged out Reticals FC 1-0 while in netball, Police Primary were 20-17 winners over Mpotola Primary School.

Apart from Zomba, the competition was also being played in Ntcheu and Rumphi districts respectively.