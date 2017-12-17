Heavy rain leaves six dead

Heavy rains on Saturday night triggered flooding in some areas of Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, leading to the death of six people.
Affected areas include Chipasula, Kaliyeka, Mchesi and Kawale.
Malawi24 visited some of the areas where it established that many other people have lost property.
Officials from Department of Disaster Management (DoDMA) in the country today went to the areas affected by the floods.
According to DoDMA, currently an assessment is underway to establish damage caused.
Member of Parliament (MP) of the area Ulemu Msungama has since expressed concern over the issue.
Msungama has asked well-wishers to help the people who have been affected by the floods.
“It’s very sad to learn about loss of property due to heavy rains. Though difficult as it may look, we believe that in the end we will join hands to help our neighbours to survive,” he said.
Chationa a Malawi ndi chani every day sad news..Rest in peace
Mulungu awachitile chifundo
Too bad ,
Alephela kulowa muchakachi eti oook
hmmm nkhani yovuta, pepani kumabanja ofedwa onse mizimu ya anthu amenewa iwutse mumtendere.
Not good at all
mukumachedwa kutipasira Nkhani
Mwati ku Lilongwe?Mmm,,osati Nsanje bwa?
CHIPASULA TO KAWALE ANKOLO
nde dpp imeneyooo… kkkkk
pano bwezi tikuti ndikunsanje, zilii kulikulu pano nawo alandile makapu,mbale,ufa ndizina zochokera kwamabugwe samalani nawo akava izi akunsanje alusatu
Umasuta et
Zoona alandire zinthu! Amabungwe plus DODMA mukuchitapo chani? Kuli Ku Nsanje zinthu zitayamba kale kuperekedwa
mtumbuka panja umakonda soya pieces akupatsa
so sad. rip
Very sad mmmh rip