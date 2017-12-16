Trouble brews in PP: Jooma steps down as party chief whip

At the heart of unending accusations the People’s Party (PP) has earned for snubbing the 50+1 bill in Parliament, its party chief whip Ralph Jooma has stepped down.

Jooma in his letter of resignation says he holds personal reasons for this decision.

This comes barely two days after PP lawmakers joined the government side in shooting down the bills in the electoral reforms radar.

Jooma was absent in Parliament along with the vocal Kamlepo Kalua who has since posted on Facebook that he was attending a funeral as well as Roy Kachale.

Otherwise most PP members of parliament all rendered a no that suppressed the passing of the bill.

Reports are rife at the moment that the former ruling party is on the verge of merging with governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the 2019 polls.

It is feared that this is to suit up in the 50+1 voting system called for by the civil society even though the majority in Parliament seems not to buy the idea.