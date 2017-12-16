Tewesa distances himself from Bullets’ injunction claim

The former Nyasa Big Bullets Technical Director Billy Tewesa has distanced himself from an alleged court injunction aimed at stopping Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) from completing the takeover of the club.

Earlier this week, ex-officials of the club advised their lawyer Lusungu Gondwe to apply for a restraining order against NMC’s takeover on the grounds that the process was flouted by the current interim executive committee which is being led by Noel Lipipa.

The group’s spokesperson, who once served as the General Secretary, claimed to have engaged Tewesa, Kondi Msungama, Malinda Chinyama and Sam Chilunga and former team manager Rahim Ishmael in trying to stop the process.

However, Tewesa has denied his involvement saying he remains Bullets supporter and he has never considered taking an injunction against NMC’s takeover of the club.

“I have no clue and I have never considered of going to court in order to stop NMC from taking over the ownership of the club. I am being mentioned because my name carries weight since I was once heavily involved with the club,” he explained to Malawi24.

Asked whether he is happy with the process, Tewesa said:” I am happy because even if I say am not happy today, there will be no changes as regards to the status of the club so for the next five years, let’s be supportive and let’s see what NMC will do to the club and then we will be able to put our input.

“I am advising those planning to get an injunction to stop because the team has failed to win the league and this is a very good time to start preparing for the next season. The court injunction will only bring confusion into our family and it will be very difficult to prepare well for the next season. Look at this season, the in-house fighting is the reason why we have failed to win the league so we must avoid this and move forward as one family,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, supporters chairman Stone Mwamadi has warned that his committee is ready for legal battle against the ex-officials saying there was nothing wrong with the process.

Mwamadi made the call on Thursday during an emergency meeting with supporters at the team’s club house.

A document which Malawi24 has in possession indicates that the takeover process is done.

NMC will pay debts amounting to K115 million within 6 months, build a stadium, build a village for the club as well as list the club on Malawi Stock Exchange within the next five years and at least 30 percent of the shares will be offered to any interested supporter, investor or general public.

NMC has already purchased a state of the art bus which is expected to be launched during the official handover ceremony after the end of the current season.

It has also been reported that NMC will list Bullets Football Club on Malawi Stock Exchange within the next five years and at least 30 percent of the shares will be offered to any interested supporter, investor or general public.