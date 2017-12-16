Stand up for the champions

…Nomads’ 11 year Super League drought over…

Be Forward Wanderers have won the 2017 TNM Super League after thumping Masters Security 4-1 at Balaka Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A first half brace from Peter Wadabwa and lone strikes from Foster Namwera and Esau Kanyenda were enough to inspire Wanderers into their first league title in 11 years.

From the word go, Wanderers meant business as they attacked like angry vipers and were on the scoresheet just after 19 minutes when Isaac Kaliyati delivered a million dollar cross which was well connected into the net by Wadabwa.

Moments later, it was 2-0.

Again, the visitors’ failure to deal with aerial balls allowed Wadabwa to head past Bester Phiri from a Ted Sumani cross from the left flank of the field.

The visitors were under siege as their defence was caught napping in the line of duty on several occasions.

Kaliyati almost made it 3-0 but he misjudged Esau Kanyenda’s low cross into the box, allowing Wyson Nkhana to clear the danger away.

At the other end, Patience Kalumo was set through by Sam Gunda only to see his shot well blocked by Harry Nyirenda in defence for the hosts.

Come second half, the visitors pulled one back from the spot through Kalumo just after 8 minutes when Alfred Manyozo Jnr handled the ball inside his own half.

However, Master Security’s hopes of producing a stunning comeback suffered a massive blow when Kanyenda scored Wanderers’ fourth goal following communication breakdown between Mabuchi Nkosi, Richard Chande and Phiri.

Vincent Nyangulu saw his 25 yard drive missing the goal mouth with an inch.

The visitors blew another goal scoring opportunity when Nyangulu failed to put the ball into an empty net, with Chipuwa already beaten in the line of duty.

Mike Kaziputa almost scored a beauty from 35 yards out but his drive missed the upright with an inch.

With less than 14 minutes to play,

Wanderers were just dancing around, killing off time as the battle was over.

The visitors tried to reduce the arrears but the hosts stood firm to collect maximum points, sending all Nomads fans into wild celebrations.

The result takes them four points clear over second placed Nyasa Big Bullets who were 2-1 winners over Dwangwa United.

As for Masters Security, the defeat leaves them in the danger zone as the gap between them and Premier Bet Wizards has been reduced to just a point with two games to play.

At Civo Stadium, Silver Strikers registered a 2-1 victory over Kamuzu Barracks to officially cement their third position in the standings.

Mathew Sibale scored his 15th goal of the season before an own goal by Sammy Chibvunde, with Kelvin Hanganda scoring KB’ consolation goal.

At Chilomoni Stadium, Mzuni FC were 2-0 winners over relegated Blantyre United.