Nomads inching closer, Wizards sitting on ticking bomb

They have fought a good fight and they are on the verge of being rewarded.

Be Forward Wanderers are inching closer to winning this year’s championship after spending nearly 11 years in the wilderness.

Ever since the season got underway, the Nomads were only displaced at the top once when they travelled to Mozambique for a friendly match but they have been consistent throughout the campaign to officially end their TNM Super League drought.

A victory this afternoon over relegation threatened Masters Security will be enough to send all Wanderers supporters into a wild celebration.

Speaking to the local media ahead of the encountered, head coach Yasin Osman advised his men not to take their opponents lightly.

“We must be careful with Masters Security because they have a point to prove. Their position on the log table isn’t safe so if we try to underestimate them, it will be disastrous to the Nomads family. We must go for the kill so that we are able to give our supporters an early Christmas gift,” he said.

The Nomads are coming from a 3-1 victory over Mzuni FC last week while their opponents are coming from a 4-0 defeat to Civil Sporting Club.

The rookies are remaining with three crucial games but they just need three points to cement their position in the top flight football next season.

Any mistake in their remaining games will put their Super League status in jeopardy but General Secretary Zachariah Nyirenda said his charges are ready for Wanderers.

“It’s just like any other game. We are fully prepared to face them and we will be looking for maximum points because we aren’t safe yet on the standings,” he said.

A victory for the Nomads will take their tally to 68 points, 4 points clear of second placed Nyasa Big Bullets depending on their result against Dwangwa United on the same day.

On the other hand, if Masters Security collect maximum points, it will be over for the Premier Bet Wizards who are depending on Wanderers and Bullets to beat the Lilongwe based side if they are to remain in the Super League next season.

At Chitowe Stadium, Dwangwa United will take on Bullets while at Mzuzu Stadium, Moyale Barracks will welcome Wizards, in another epic encounter. Anything there than a victory will officially see Wizards being relegated to the Premier Division.