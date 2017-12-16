Malawi homosexuality: Two men arrested in Machinga

At a time when there has been silence on the debate on whether Malawi should legalise homosexuality or not, two men have been arrested for having sex.

The incident has occurred in Machinga district.

Police report says that the two Chancy Ntawali and Nickson Chamboko, aged 46 and 21 respectively are in for having sex against the order of nature.

It is said that the two were sharing a house that Ntawali owns at Liwonde Township.

Chamboko had joined his friend in Liwonde only to be turned into a ‘wife’ and being paid money ranging from K35,000 to K50,000 for every encounter the two would have.

But it was after sometime that Chamboko got tired of the matter that he reported to police.

He (Chamboko) has been charged with permitting a fellow male person to have carnal knowledge of him while Ntawali faces sodomy charges.

Ntawali hails from Malindi village in the area of traditional authority Chowe in Mangochi district whereas Chamboko is from Kasonya village in the area of traditional authority Nsamala in Balaka district.

Malawi’s debate on homosexuality was sparked about 7 years ago when two men Steve Monjeza and Tiwonge Chimbalanga came in the open to claim they were a couple.

They were later jailed but their initial 14 year jail term got lifted upon the visit of the United Nations Secretary General Ban ki Moon who had reportedly dragged the then late Bingu wa Mutharika regime to pardon the two.

The religious community had firmly stood on that homosexuality is a sin and that in line with Malawi’s laws, it is not accepted.

Government has been accused of being coy on the matter as it is feared making its stand would jeopardize its relationship with the donor community who are said to be driving force behind the calls to legalise homosexuality.