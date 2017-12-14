Opposition rejects Malawi Electoral Commission Bill

Parliament on Wednesday referred the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Bill to Legal Affairs Committee after concerns over the Executive’s role in appointment of MEC commissioners.

The bill is one of the six electoral reforms bills the House is expected to discuss during the current sitting.

The MEC Amendment Bill seeks to ensure independence of the commission by establishing the Elections Management Fund.

It is also expected to introduce changes in the appointment of MEC commissioners by creating a panel which will be tasked with selecting the commissioners.

However, the inclusion of the Chief Secretary in the selection panel worried opposition Members of Parliament who argued that such a a move would not ensure independence of the commission.

But Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu said the Chief Secretary as head of the civil service has a role to play in the administrative affairs of the Electoral Commission.

In the end, It was agreed that the bill should be sent to Legal Affairs Committee for scrutiny.