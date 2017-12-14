Malawi Football: Who are DRC’s AS Vita?

Be Forward Wanderers have been drawn to face AS Vita in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Here is what the Nomads should expect from their Kinshasa-based opponents.

Besides being one of Democratic Republic of Congo’s decorated team, AS Vita command a strong following in the country.

History:

AS Vita Football Club was founded in 1935 in Kinshasa and boast at least 13 league honors, with their most recent coming in 2014-15 season.

They have also won several cup competitions.

The DRC giants have won Coupe du Congo cup nine times and they have also won Super Coupe du Congo once in 2015.

They have won Papa Kalala challenge cup twice.

International titles:

AS Vita won CAF Champions League in 1973 and they were runners up in 1981 and 2014.

They were also runners up in Paul Kagame Inter Club Cup in 2012.

Champions League appearances:

They have made 14 international appearances in Africa’ biggest club competition.

They made 8 appearances in African Cup of Champions Club and 6 appearances in CAF Champions League.

They made 3 appearances in the CAF Confederations Cup and 2 appearances in CAF Cup competition.

Their closest rivals are TP Mazembe.