Jailed Kasambara completes PhD

Convicted former Justice Minister Ralph Kasambara has completed a PhD in law while in jail, according to reports.

Politician Ken Zikhale Ng’oma has told the local media that Kasambara who is at Zomba Maximum Prison will soon be a PhD holder as he has completed his doctoral studies.

Zikhale said he visited Kasambara at the prison and found him in good health.

“Ralph has completed his PhD and soon he will be called Dr Raphael Kasambara. This is not a mean achievement and am proud of him,” said Zikhale.

Kasambara was last year sentenced to 13 years imprisonment after he was found guilty of conspiracy to murder former Ministry of Finance budget director Paul Mphwiyo on September 13, 2013.

His two co-convicts Pika Manondo and Macdonald Kumwembe were sentenced to 26 years in jail each for two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder.

The three are appealing against their convictions.