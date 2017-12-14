Govt caught lying on OPC building refurbishment

Malawi Government has been caught lying on the year that the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) complex building was last refurbished.

Through a statement, Malawi minister of information Nicholas Dausi disclosed that the OPC building needed refurbishment as it was last renovated in 1975.

Dausi justified government’s plans to renovate the OPC offices saying some areas are in “poor condition”.

The minister added further that the OPC offices needed to be in good condition hence having maintaince was neccessary as they hold information for the country.

But commenting on the statement on Malawi Government Facebook page, a citizen Chiyembekezo Alison Kadangwe disclosed that government has exaggerated on the year that OPC building was last refurbished.

“The OPC was refurbished during Bingu’s first term between 2004-2006 because I worked on the project. Am not aware of any other renovation, but it is not right to exaggerate the importance of the work,” wrote Kadangwe on government page.

Meanwhile citizens have welcomed government’s decision to suspend the refurbishment works.

The works have been stopped after it was revealed that OPC awarded EQWUIP Interior Works a K64 million contract to refurnish the Chief Secretary’s office.