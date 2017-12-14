Chilima calls for food diversity in Africa

Vice President Dr. Saulosi Chilima has called for food diversification as one way of ensuring food security on the continent.

Chilima was speaking on Tuesday, December 12 at the Malabo Montpellier Forum Cotonou in Benin where he was appointed co-chair.

He said diet diversification is not only a matter of making available the food people are used to eating but also exploring other foodstuffs that can be eaten and can be made available.

“Food and nutrition security are basic needs and for African governments to be discussing basic needs more than fifty years after political independence is not amusing.

“Africa needs to find lasting solutions to food and nutrition security issues and forums like this one are extremely important,” said Chilima.

The Vice President further noted that Africa has potential to mitigate effects of climate change and ensure citizens have enough food of high nutrition.

The meeting focused on agricultural growth and food security.