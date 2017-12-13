Muslim NGO lashes out at MAM

One of the organisations that looks at justice among Muslims has attacked the Muslims Association of Malawi (MAM) saying the body should not be a member of Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

The organisation called Muslim Commission for Social Justice has said that the way MAM has handled the Electoral Reforms Bills issue advocated by PAC is a clear indication that the body is full of people who are not representing Malawi Muslims but their personal gains.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, the Islamic organisation’s Executive Director Abdul Aziz Jameson said PAC as a religious body fighting for the well-being of Malawians should be supported by all religious bodies including Muslims Association of Malawi (MAM).

“It is embarrassing to the Muslim community in the country on how MAM claims to represent us. PAC is right gearing for the Electoral Reforms Bills and it is awkward to see MAM being against steps that PAC took on the matter. I am sure MAM is bribed and instead of representing Malawi Muslims they are busy serving the political masters,” Jameson told Malawi24.

He added that the Electoral Reforms Bills will help to maximise justice in elections and being against such important issues is not good.

“I think MAM would have realised the importance of the bills before telling Malawi Muslims not to take part in the demos,” he added.

The protests have since been postponed but Jameson has urged Muslims in the country to take part in the demos if they are held.

“Of course the demos have been postponed but I am urging all Muslims in the country to join PAC when the date will be communicated. We need justice and one way of making sure of this is seeing that other bills such as 50+1 percent of choosing president are passed into law,” Jameson told Malawi24.

He urged Muslims in the country to wear their Islamic regalia during the protests to show that the problems in the country are affecting all Malawians including Muslims.

PAC on Tuesday postponed the peaceful nationwide demonstrations that were slated to take place today.

Briefing the press in Lilongwe, PAC chairperson Father Dr Felix Chingota said the idea of postponing the demos has come because the Executive arm of government has started circulating some of the bills in parliament ready for tabling this week.