MRA accused of corruption in logo competition

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) is facing criticism from the public having awarded its employee over K1 million for winning a logo competition it organised.

The revenue body came up with the competition which run from 1st August to 28th September, in an effort to rebrand the Integrated Tax Management System (ITAS) solutions.

ITAS, is a computer system that automates end-to-end tax processes. In the competition, both internals and externals participated as per conditions of eligibility.

Information sourced by this publication indicates that the competition sought to identify the best name, best logo and best tagline for ITAS.

A total of 490 people entered the competition; 150 members of staff and 340 members of the general public.

Funsani Scander emerged as the winner for the competition after his logo which bears the name Msonkho Online impressed the judging panel. He also won best name award hence going home with K1.3 million in prize money.

Scander’s victory has raised suspicion of corruption since he is an employee of MRA.

A group identified as Concerned Malawian Graphic Designers has crushed the logo left and right on the grounds of creativity. It believes the logo may not have come top of 489 designs from other participants.

The group questions the criteria that was used in selecting the winning logo. It demands to see 489 logos which were competing against Scander’s logo. They label the whole suspected corruption act, logo-gate.

It is widely believed that MRA called for entries from the public just to project a good image on the public. However, the judging panel consisted of MRA staff members and external experts, for fair results.

The winner pocketed K1.3 million as prize money. Name for his brainchild Msonkho Online means tax online and it tallies with ITAS.