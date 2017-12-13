Devotion: He is coming any day

1 Thes 5:2-6 NHEB “ For you yourselves know well that the day of the Lord comes like a thief in the night. For when they are saying, “Peace and safety,” then sudden destruction will come on them, like birth pains on a pregnant woman; and they will in no way escape.

But you, brothers, are not in darkness, that the day should overtake you like a thief. You are all children of light, and children of the day. We do not belong to the night, nor to darkness, so then let us not sleep, as the rest do, but let us watch and be sober.”

The recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by USA and the plans to build a temple by some friends of Israel are some sure signs of end time. This temple is where the anti christ will put his his statue called the Abomination of desolation(Mathew 24:15).

So rapture is near and closer than what many people think.What keeps you busy? As you do what you do, remember that Jesus is coming soon. Are you doing enough preparations for your eternal home. Invest much of your time for eternity.

Eternity is forever. Be wise. Dont allow preparations of your few years on earth to hinder you to from preparation of eternity.

Your hunger for financial gains should not be more than hunger for the Lord. Your hunger to finish your qualifications, to be married, to have a baby, to find a job, to be promoted, to be famous and so on should not compromise your preparations for eternity.

Mat 6:33 NHEB “But seek first the Kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”

Remember Jesus told us to win souls before He comes again. Its not for Pastors only, its for everybody. Don’t be selfish to enter heaven alone. Take someone along with you. In that life we will not be at same level.

Those who win more souls and bring them to righteousness will be higher ranked and will shine more (Daniel 12:3).

Set targets today about how many people you will bring with you to the Lord and start working towards that.

This will motivate you to win more souls than when you don’t have any targets. Start with those you know today.Mat 28:19-20 NHEB “Therefore go, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I commanded you. And look, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”

Prayer

Thank you father for the gift of life. I am a soul winner as I make myself ready for the coming of Jesus. As I win souls, I pray that people’ lives will respond to the gospel. In Jesus name. Amen +265888326247

This week

-We thank God for the Sunday of Bliss and its results

-We pray for 2018, to be a greater year to the body of Christ worldwide in all aspects than 2017

-We pray for our ministry network to be effective in winning souls for the Master.