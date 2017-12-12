Police recover stolen drugs

Police in Chikwawa have recovered medical drugs which are suspected to have been stolen from a government hospital.

The drugs include LA tablets, Panado, Tetracycline and Prazquantel.

Chikwawa police spokesperson constable Foster Benjamin said the drugs were seized on Thursday from four shops located at Bereu, Sande and Kapiri Villages in the area of Traditional Authority Maseya in the district.

According to Benjamin, police have arrested four people who are suspected to be behind the offence.

He identified the four as Pauline Lito aged 42 of Sand village, Watson Chinamulungu, 54, of Mkata village, Macmillan Milanzie aged 24 of Kapiri Village and Christopher Prize, 34, of Ellen Village in the area of Traditional Authority Maseya.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been granted a court bail.