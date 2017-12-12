PAC demos called off

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has cancelled nationwide demonstrations which were expected to take place on Wednesday, December 13.

The protests were aimed at showing anger over government’s reluctance to table the six electoral reforms bills which include a bill that will change the system of electing president from First Past the Post to 50+1 percent system.

According to reports, at a meeting on Monday PAC agreed to cancel the demonstrations since government has shown commitment to table the bills.

Whistle-blower Gerald Kampanikiza said on Facebook that the religious body will today tell Malawians of its decision to call off the protests.

“The meeting started from 6:00PM to 9:00PM. They (PAC) have cancelled and will hold a press conference tomorrow (today) morning,” wrote Kampanikiza on Monday night.

He added that PAC will now start lobbying Members of Parliament to discuss and pass the bills when government tables them.

In another development, Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) which on Sunday issued a statement advising Muslims not to join the demonstrations was kicked out of the PAC meeting.