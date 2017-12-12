Recent News
TNM 4G Lite Flash
You are at: » » Mlaka’s suit hijacks Facebook

Mlaka’s suit hijacks Facebook

25
By on Top News

A suit by musician and pastor Mlaka Maliro has become a Facebook sensation in Malawi.

Mlaka Maliro

Pastor Mlaka Maliro’ suit has hijacked Facebook.

In viral photos, Pastor Mlaka Maliro of the Enlightened Gathering Church whose leader is Shepherd Bushiri can be seen in Church in which in one photo he is praying for a woman lying on the floor.

However, it is not his healing powers that has the attention of Malawians. It is his style of dressing.

“Your dressing is amazing,” wrote a person on the post shared by Mlaka Maliro in which he is in the suit.

“Someone to wrap fish in that foil please,” another person said.

However some people defended the dressing.

Share.

Related Posts

25 Comments

  11. Leroi Nanthambwe on

    Nde zamatsiku otsiridza zija zimenezo. Instead of kufunafuna Ufumu wakumwamba amalawi agundika kusilira suit ndi chuma cha pansi pano yoti izaola, izadibwa ndi njenjete. Wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. (Matthew 7:13) Akuchita kuyenda ndi mdidi ulundo kuchionongeko 😀 POOR SOULS kuonongeka for lack of Knowledge.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: