Mlaka’s suit hijacks Facebook

A suit by musician and pastor Mlaka Maliro has become a Facebook sensation in Malawi.
In viral photos, Pastor Mlaka Maliro of the Enlightened Gathering Church whose leader is Shepherd Bushiri can be seen in Church in which in one photo he is praying for a woman lying on the floor.
However, it is not his healing powers that has the attention of Malawians. It is his style of dressing.
“Your dressing is amazing,” wrote a person on the post shared by Mlaka Maliro in which he is in the suit.
“Someone to wrap fish in that foil please,” another person said.
However some people defended the dressing.
kusowa zolemba eti,,leave mlaka alone,,asatchene? inu munayamba mwalembapo nkhani ku mwavala mavwende kut ife tidziwe?
The suit and the Rolex. A beautiful woman alongside him. The man is living the dream!
i’m failing to get the story out of this…
Sanje ayi tamangosililani basi
Stories in malawi… ayaya
Not intresting poor narration edit this story we ar not geting wat u meant to say here
Mmmmm ndiye kusowa zolemba uku pano anthu akuuswa ulusi simlaka yekhayo lembani zoti zitipindulire
Zoona pastor
Nde zamatsiku otsiridza zija zimenezo. Instead of kufunafuna Ufumu wakumwamba amalawi agundika kusilira suit ndi chuma cha pansi pano yoti izaola, izadibwa ndi njenjete. Wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. (Matthew 7:13) Akuchita kuyenda ndi mdidi ulundo kuchionongeko 😀 POOR SOULS kuonongeka for lack of Knowledge.
inu nde mapazi anu ndithu…nde mwarembapo chani pamenepa
Which Facebook? Ohhh you mean flower suit like KK
mwangoyisilila osakagula yanu bwanji? mukatelo mudziti ndiwapansi pamadzi eti. zaziiii
Inu tell us the price of that suit aaaaaaah chine chine
Poti ndiya maluwa basi koma reporter uyu I believe kuti ndiwe Mtumbuka ndithu
so atakhala mtumbuka vuto ndi chani? u r so stupid man
Eeeeeee mulaka wafika pongwetsa muthu ndipephero? Oooooh
Kkkkkk. Simphamvu sinkhondo man.
