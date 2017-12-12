Mlaka’s suit hijacks Facebook

A suit by musician and pastor Mlaka Maliro has become a Facebook sensation in Malawi.

In viral photos, Pastor Mlaka Maliro of the Enlightened Gathering Church whose leader is Shepherd Bushiri can be seen in Church in which in one photo he is praying for a woman lying on the floor.

However, it is not his healing powers that has the attention of Malawians. It is his style of dressing.

“Your dressing is amazing,” wrote a person on the post shared by Mlaka Maliro in which he is in the suit.

“Someone to wrap fish in that foil please,” another person said.

However some people defended the dressing.