Junior Flames booted out of Cosafa

The Flames Under-20 national team was on Monday booted out of the ongoing Cosafa tournament in Zambia.

Malawi started their campaign by beating Swaziland before playing a goalless draw against Zambia.

On Monday against Uganda, the team took the lead in the 70th minute through substitute Madinga but Uganda equalised through Tumwesigye 10 minutes later.

This means Malawi who have five points are officially out of the tournament while Uganda are through to the semifinals having amassed seven points.

Other members of the group were hosts Zambia as well as Swaziland.

The Junior Flames went to Zambia with all national team coaches namely Gerald Phiri, Deckreck Nsakakuona, Peter Mponda and Ronny Van Geneugden.