Karonga promoted to Super League

Karonga United on Sunday became the first team to secure promotion to the Super League this season.

Karonga won the Northern Region Football League on Sunday after beating Fish Eagles 3-1.

Promotion rivals Chilumba Barracks failed to beat Fish Eagles FC in a game that ended 1-1 on Saturday and Karonga needed just a point on Sunday to earn promotion.

Goals from Khumbo Msowoya, Gule Mwaisope and Sheriff Shama ensured three points for Karonga.

The champions have finished with 67 points while runners-up Chilumba have 64 points.

Karonga United chairperson Alfred Chipanga Banda said they are happy to be crowned champions of the league and go back to the Super League for the third time.

“We want to assure fans that this time we are not going to be relegated since we will be using Karonga stadium and believe me I don’t see any team next season returning with three points,” said Banda.

He added by thanking people who always support the team and he also gave credit to Northern Region football league committee for the way they have run the league this season.