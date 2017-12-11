DPP wants to bring me down – Chiumia

Minister of Civic Education and Community Development Grace Chiumia has said some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members want to tarnish her image and end her political career.

Chiumia said this is happening following her claims that the Peter Mutharika government does not want the electoral reforms bills to be tabled in Parliament.

The minister told the local media that there are people in the DPP who want to use the remarks, which she made at a rally recently, to bring her down.

“I know the people who are fighting me. It is sad that, instead of us working hard asking people to join us, they are busy denting [my image] using all means they can,” Chiumia said.

She added that her comments on the reforms bills were aimed at highlighting the disadvantages of the proposed laws since proponents of the bills are only mentioning its advantages.

“I know that maybe when I was trying to simplify the meaning of such reforms at the rally, I might have gone astray. Therefore, if that is the case, it must not be taken officially,” Chiumia said.

Government has since started circulating the reforms bills which if passed will change the system of electing the president from the First Past the Post to the 50+1 percent system.