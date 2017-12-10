Recent News
Two die in head-on collision

A man and a woman died in a car crash that occurred in Lilongwe on Saturday.

James  Msiska, 43, and a yet to be identified woman died during the accident that involved a  Toyota Opa saloon registration number BR6337 and a Toyota Passover saloon registration number BS1267.

Road accident MalawiAccording to Kanengo Police Spokesperson Labani Makalani, the accident occurred at Area 25 Total Filling station along Chendawaka road and it left another man with serious injuries.

He said the Toyota  Opa  which was being driven by Msiska and had the female passenger on board was coming  from  the direction  of Area 25A heading to  Kanengo  along Chendawaka road.

“On arrival at area 25 Total Filling Station Msiska lost  control of the  vehicle  due to excessive  speed and swerved to the extreme offside lane,” said Makalani.

In the other lane, the Opa   collided with an oncoming Passo saloon which  was coming from  the opposite  direction and was being driven by Essau Chinyama aged 45.

Following  the crash, Msiska and  the female passenger were pronounced dead on arrival  at Kamuzu Central  Hospital  while  Chinyama sustained  severe head injuries and was admitted  at the same hospital.

