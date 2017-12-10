Two die in head-on collision

A man and a woman died in a car crash that occurred in Lilongwe on Saturday.

James Msiska, 43, and a yet to be identified woman died during the accident that involved a Toyota Opa saloon registration number BR6337 and a Toyota Passover saloon registration number BS1267.

According to Kanengo Police Spokesperson Labani Makalani, the accident occurred at Area 25 Total Filling station along Chendawaka road and it left another man with serious injuries.

He said the Toyota Opa which was being driven by Msiska and had the female passenger on board was coming from the direction of Area 25A heading to Kanengo along Chendawaka road.

“On arrival at area 25 Total Filling Station Msiska lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed and swerved to the extreme offside lane,” said Makalani.

In the other lane, the Opa collided with an oncoming Passo saloon which was coming from the opposite direction and was being driven by Essau Chinyama aged 45.

Following the crash, Msiska and the female passenger were pronounced dead on arrival at Kamuzu Central Hospital while Chinyama sustained severe head injuries and was admitted at the same hospital.