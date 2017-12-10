Donors warn of looting during election period

Malawi’s development partners have warned government officials against stealing public funds in the run up to the 2019 elections.

The donors have said public funds should be safeguarded between now and the 2019 elections to avoid massive looting.

Heads of Mission of the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Norway, Japan, the European Union, and the United Nations have made the call in a Joint Statement on International Anti-Corruption Day. The day is observed annually on December 9.

“We recall that Malawi’s high profile “cashgate” scandal happened in the run-up to the 2014 elections. We call on all stakeholders, led by the authorities, to safeguard scarce public resources between now and the next elections,” says the donors in the statement.

They also note that corruption is worsening despite improvements in public finance management and introduction of laws on access to information, financial crimes, and political parties.

The development partners have therefore urged government to implement further reforms to reduce the vice.

They have also called on the Peter Mutharika administration to ensure independence of Anti-Corruption Bureau and have told public institutions to ensure strong controls are in place and that civil servants are held to account.

“The Procurement Act should be put into practice as a priority, including merit-based recruitment of staff of the new Public Procurement Authority. All accountability institutions should be adequately resourced to fulfill their mandate effectively.

“The private sector must respect the law and report suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Authority and other institutions,” says the donors in the statement.