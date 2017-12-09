Blantyre journalists drilled on first aid

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has drilled Blantyre based journalists with skills on how they can conduct first aid treatment to people.

According to the MRCS, the two day training in Blantyre was meant to equip journalists to respond to casualties at their workplaces as well as in the streets where they go to cover stories.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, MRCS National first Aid Master trainer Alick Msusa urged journalists to have passion of saving lives of people involved in accidents.

“We have organized this training for journalists because we know journalists meet a lot of people, talking of the streets where accidents have occurred and if they don’t know how to intervene to such situation it’s difficult to help,” said Msusa.

While concurring with Msusa, Blantyre Press Club leader Blessings Kanache applauded MRCS saying the training will help journalists to be responding to help people involved in accidents.

“Journalists are among the first people that arrive at scenes where accidents have occurred to break a story, and most of the time we tend to value our job than saving a life because we don’t know what we do to save a life properly,” said Kanache.

The training has witnessed journalists having knowledge on injuries to the skin, cardiovascular disorders, respiratory problems, emergency resuscitation and miscellaneous conditions among others.