Man jailed for threatening to leak lover’s nude photos

The Blantyre Magistrates Court on Wednesday gave a 40-year-old man a suspended one month sentence for threatening to expose nude pictures of his girlfriend on social media.

The man Allex Kachimanga said he would expose the nude picture if the woman refused to have sex with him.

According to Blantyre police publicist, Sub Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi, the victim is a 21 year old woman who is a resident of Area 22B in Lilongwe.

She told Police that she met the suspect through Facebook some time back and accepted him as her boyfriend on Facebook.

It is reported that the two had been sharing romantic conversations as lovers online, some of which included exchange of nude pictures.

Nkhwazi further said on 4th December, 2017 the man demanded sexual intercourse with the young lady in Blantyre.

He threatened her that he would expose all her nude pictures which were sent to him on trust, to various social media platforms if she refused to have sex with him.

This confused the young lady who agreed to meet the man at Blantyre Wenela bus depot from where they would probably proceed to have sex at a place of their choice.

However, the young lady became suspicious with this arrangement and complained to the Police in Blantyre who later escorted her to meet the suspect where they swiftly apprehended him.

The suspect had cheated the victim as if he was some white guy from South Africa and had put a profile picture of a white man with an English name “George Gaunt” a thing that got the young lady attracted to him.

He made assurances of monetory support which also enticed the woman.

Appearing before her worship Catherine Magwira (Third Grade Magistrate), at Blantyre Magistrates Court, the man Kachimanga pleaded guilty to a charge of conduct likely to cause breach of peace which contravenes sectione 181 of the Penal Cod.

Passing the sentence, Magistrate Magwira said the court took into consideration the fact that the accused was a first offender and that he pleaded guilty to the charge thereby saving the courts’ time.

The Magistrate then gave Kachimanga a 1 month imprisonment with hard labour but suspended the sentence to 12 months. She ordered that he should be of good conduct within the next 12 months and the court also ordered that all the nude pictures from the convict’s phone be deleted right away in the court.

Allex Kachimanga, 40 hails from Mafunkha village T/A Khwethemule in Thyolo.