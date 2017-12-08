Devotion: Compel them without apology

Luke 14:23 “Then the master said to the servant, ‘Go out into the highways and hedges, and compel them to come in, that my house may be filled.”

The story above is of the person who prepared a great supper and invited many, but they all were making excuses. Then he told his servants to go in streets and bring everybody and still there was room. Eventually he sent them to highways and hedges to compel many to come.

The Word used compel is Greek Word ANAGKAZŌ and it means to constrain, force and threaten.Remember they first invited the guests, and some refused.

Then he instructed servants to bring them gently and others still refused and later he said they should use force to fulfil the purpose of bringing them to the great supper.

Do you know that there is a great supper that God has prepared for the world. Do you know everyone is invited.

Do you know that the world is full of excuses. When you invite them to receive Christ, many will give you all lame excuses.

But we are know these people are heading for hell. A dark place, with unquenchable fire, where they will gnash teeth and where they will be tormented forever. Can we just sit down and see them making wrong decisions? Its a high time that our soul winning strategies should include a forceful element.

Where the gentle invitation has failed, use some force and bring them to the great supper of God.

Don’t be apologetic about it. They may accuse you of forcing them, but that’s what the Master instructed us. If we don’t force them to Christ, the enemy will force them anyway to join his camp, so its better they be forced to the right place.

Additional scripture: Matthew 11:12 And from the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven suffers violence, and the VIOLENT TAKE IT BY FORCE.

Confession

I am making progress. Am winning souls to the Master. I am not apologetic about it because I am under heavenly instructions. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Contacts +265888326247 +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98

Prayer points for the week.

-Unapologetic soul winning in all the nations of the world.

-God will provide resources for ministers to win souls in different parts do the world.

-Different governments will allow Christians to preach in their nations without hindrances