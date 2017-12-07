Area 24 women sentenced to four years

The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate court has sentenced three Area 24 women to four years in jail each.

The three women, Flora Chinguwo, Nora Chatsika and Gertrude Banda were convicted on Monday of committing an act intended to cause grievous harm and insulting the modesty of a woman.

They were arrested in October this year for assaulting another woman whom they accused of being in an affair with one of the women’s husband.

The women were captured beating up the victim.

The shocking video clip which went viral on social media attracted people`s attention and concerned Malawians called on police to quickly intervene.

Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha was initially expected to deliver his judgment on Tuesday but sentencing was adjourned to Thursday due to power outages as the ruling was not ready by the time the magistrate was supposed to read it.