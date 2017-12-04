Recent News
Thugs attack AFORD deputy district governor for Rumphi

Alliance For Democracy (AFORD) deputy district governor for Rumphi Newton Harawa has been severely beaten by unknown thugs.

According to sources within AFORD, Harawa has been beaten by thugs at his house in Rumphi.

Newton Harawa severely beaten by unknown thugs.

Thugs are said to have been  ferried to his house in a Toyota Ipsum  Reg. RU 1020 on Saturday morning.

Harawa is believed to be one of the active members in AFORD supporting Karonga Central Member of Parliament  Frank Mwenifumbo who recently declared to contest on  presidential seat in the AFORD at the party’s forthcoming convention.

Recently, Harawa led a group of demonstrators in Rumphi demanding both an apology and resignation of Enock Chihana as AFORD president following the involvement  of Chihana’s drivers in las week’s assault case.

Harawa has been hospitalised at Livingstonia hospital in the district.

Reports show that the  the car the thugs were using has been  impounded by the villagers and  handed  to police.

Last week two senior party members were also beaten by Chihana’s driver and bodyguards in Lilongwe where the party was holding an emergency meeting.

 

