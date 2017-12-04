Suspected thief killed in Ekwendeni

Residents in Ekwendeni on Sunday killed a man suspected of stealing a goat.

The suspect, Ruben Khomoya Kamanga aged 27, is reported to have stolen the goat at Lohomoyo area and residents opted to kill him.

Confirming to Malawi24 on Monday, Mzuzu Police Spokesperson Martin Bwanali said Kamanga was caught stealing the goat and was beaten to death when he attempted to run away.

“People should refrain from mob justice. Mob justice is illegal in Malawi, any person suspected to have committed any offence should be handed over to police,” said Bwanali.

The body of the deceased is at Ekwendeni mission hospital pending postmortem results.

Kamanga was from Zagwaya Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mtwalo in Mzimba district.