Lawi happy with album launch

Musician Lawi has expressed satisfaction with his second album launch which was staged at the gigantic Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) on 2nd December in Lilongwe.

Lawi launched his second album titled Sunset in the Sky, in front of a good attendance. The patronage included public figures ranging from businessmen to politicians.

He told Malawi24 on Sunday that he can best describe the event as successful. He mainly alluded this to the audience’s enjoyment of his work during the launch.

“Successful is the word. All went well and I am glad people got to enjoy the evening,” said Lawi

Born Francis Phiri, he revealed that his main target was to have people who truly appreciate his work to attend. He believes that was achieved.

“It was excellent. The idea was to get those that truly appreciate our performances to come out and enjoy before the music is widespread and we achieved exactly that.”

Phiri dropped a song titled Zonena Kuchuluka, which proved to be an effective appetiser towards his new album. The collection will circulate across the country to reach all people who enjoy his music.