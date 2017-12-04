Erase death penalty in our penal code – Balaka chiefs

Chiefs in Balaka district have called on government to permanently remove death penalty in the penal code that was suspended in 2007.

According to the Chiefs, Malawi needs to respect right to life of inmates who are sentenced to death.

Speaking at the commemoration of ‘cities of life’ by Community of Saint Egidio in Balaka, Senior Chief Nsamala called on government to remove death penalty in the penal code saying the country should focus on transforming people who are sentenced to capital punishment.

“We would have loved if government had removed death penalty in our penal code, some people are sentenced to serve jail terms without committing the offense and we may kill such person because they didn’t have a lawyer to follow up the case for them to get justice,” said chief Nsamala.

Concurring with Nsamala, Inkosi Chathunya added that government must not give capital punish saying killing does not reflect Malawi being a God- fearing nation.

Citing a Biblical story of Mose’s life, Apostle Andrew Makharamba of Destiny Ministries International in Balaka said the country must transform those sentenced to have capital punishment to be responsible citizens.

“When we read the Bible, Moses was a murderer, he killed someone in Egypt but look God used him to go and liberate the Israelites, what if he was sentenced to death penalty,” said Makharamba.

Responsible person for the Community of Saint Egidio in Balaka Potipher Magombo said the community is to ensure that Malawi has ommitted the death penalty in the penal code despite the law being declared unconstitutional.

Every year the Community of Saint Egidio commemorate the abolition of death penalty in laws of countries in the World.

This year’s commemoration were under the theme “No justice without life”.