Devotion: The Miracle Name

Acts 3:6,16 Then Peter said, “Silver and gold I do not have, but what I do have I give you: In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, rise up and walk.” …….”And His name, through faith in His name, has made this man strong, whom you see and know.

Yes, the faith which comes through Him has given him this perfect soundness in the presence of you all.”

The lame man put daily on the temple gate called Beautiful was one day healed by Peter and John in the name of Jesus.

This person had been put there daily for many years to beg for alms. Peter before the coming of the Holy Spirit may have passed by several times until one day he was filled by the Holy Spirit in chapter 2 and looked at the lame man differently.

Peter saw the authority in the name could give them right results.

When you are in a situation, use the authority in the name of Jesus. Have faith in the name. Use the name and change situations.

As long as Peter wasn’t using the name, the man kept on being lame. When they decided to use the name, situations changed.

In verse 16 Peter says “And His name, through faith in His name, has made this man strong, whom you see and know.”

Its the same faith in His name that can make every situation that looks lame to be strong. The choice is yours. Either to ignore it and the situation to keep on remaining the same, or to use the name of Jesus in faith and have the desired results.

Start today. Call upon that name. Command using the name. Just say: “In the Name of Jesus I command this situation(mention it) to go, change or to normalise.” Say it in faith and get the results results. It will never fail.

