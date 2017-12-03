Wanderers see off Dwangwa

League leaders of Mighty Beforward Wanderers came from behind to beat Dwangwa United.

Nomads released their anger as they came from a 1 goal down to win 3-1 and grab the maximum points at Balaka stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Dwangwa’s forward danger man Hassan Upindi scared the Nomads when his shot first kissed the back of the net in the 8th minute of the first half before Jaffali Chande’s beautiful goal levelled the scores on the 27th minute.

The former Azam Tigers centre man Isaac Kaliati gave a 1 goal down to Dwangwa after he chested down and shot the ball to kiss the net following a stunning left foot pass that Josephy Kamwendo gave on 36th minute to make it 2-1.

The visitors introduced Chistopher Gunda for Chisomo Kamwana but this gave no great change to the Nkhotakota based side.

Three minutes later Kamwendo despite coming from nursing injury gave stability to the Lali Lubani boys when he added pain to the vistors after he scored the 3rd goal from a distance to make it 3-1.

A barren second half saw all the teams having a number of chances.

Wanderers had an upper hand after Dwangwa’s defensive membrane led by Bandman Gilbert Nkhokwe got shaky.

The leaders released Kaipa and forward man Kanyenda as they brought fresh legs of Ted Suman and former Bankers scorer Peter Wadabwa to add venom, and later introduced Yamikani Chester in place of the second goal scorer Isaac Kaliati.

Nomads permutation squeezed Dwangwa to the wall as Sumani was perfoming to change the whole game but still the game ended 3-1 in favour of the hosts Nomads.

Be Forward coach Yasin ‘teacher’Osman said they made it tough for themsleves.

“Its our own fault to allow Dwangwa to score two goals we gave away and it should not have happened, but the good thing is that we recovered and got 3 goals.

“Our players somehow lost concentration it’s a thing that we need to look into much,” Osman said

Osman further said they lost concentration in the game due to pressure that his boys have to win the league.

“Its the pressure of trying to win the league championship, because most of the players have never won the league before so the pressure is begining to tell that’s why we are trying to control it,” he added.

Team manager for Dwangwa Davie Mwandira said though Wanderers is a big team, his players potrayed good football but conceded silly goals.

He however added that: “We are not disapointed with Wanderers 3 goals win, we know we are there in top eight and the next two games will push us.”

Wanderers are still on position one on the log table with 61 points from 27 games they have played. Only a single point is differenciating them with their rivals Nyasa Big Bullets.