PAC urges Malawians to push for electoral reforms bills

The quasi-religious grouping Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has called on Malawians to support it in advocating for the Electoral Reforms Bills to be tabled in the August House.

Chairperson for PAC in Dowa Reverend Father Elias Chizule of Mponela Parish made the call during a District executive council committee meeting held at the boma amid planned the December, 13 nationwide peaceful protests to push for the Electoral Reforms Bills.

Reverend Father Chizule said PAC is non-political in nature and is advocating for not only the Electoral Reforms Bills but also the Local Government Reforms as well which will see to it that MPs do not have powers to vote in council meetings.

“Malawians should not only look at 50 plus 1 but other factors as well. The issue of 50 plus 1 has received positive commitments from both the people and government as well,” he said.

“There’s a great need for all Malawians of goodwill to support PAC activities in the country as it brings in checks and balances representing the voiceless citizens of Malawi without fear or favour standing for the oppressed people,” Rev Father Chizule said.

The Reverend Father added that peaceful protests will send a signal to those in power to respect the views of all Malawians and at the same time reflecting back to the 2014 elections which brought in mixed political reactions.

He noted that if the Electoral Reforms Bills will not be passed by Parliament, a repeat of the 2014 election results with chaos will be seen in the 2019 elections.

On Local Government Reforms, Reverend Father Chizule said councillors face numerous political interferences from MPs in the council meetings hence the councillors do not participate fully.

“Even when a Minister is speaking at a full council meeting, all including District Commissioners take what the Minister is saying as good for development but in reality it is not,” he said.

Father Chizule made it clear that the laws of Malawi do not bar councillors from seeing those who are providing interferences in their legitimate House.