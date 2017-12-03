Man dies after being hit by ‘Kabaza’

A 68-year-old man has died after a bicycle operator locally known as ‘Kabaza’ hit him in Mzuzu city.

The victim Andrew Mwenelupembe is reported to have been hit when he was trying to cross the road near Voice of Livinstonia (VOL) Radio on Friday afternoon.

Confirming to Malawi24, Mzuzu Police spokesperson Martin Bwanali said Mwenelupembe sustained severe head injuries and was taken to Mapale health center where he was referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Bwanali added that the man died upon arrival Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Meanwhile the police have launched a manhunt for the Kabaza operator.

Mwenelupembe was from Lupembe village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kyungu in Karonga district.