World cup draw: African teams in tough groups

The 2018 FIFA World Cup to take place in Russia has finally snapped into focus after the final draw  that took place on 1st December at Moscow’s Kremlin state palace.

The draw has seen African team Morocco falling in the same group A together with Euro2016 champs Portugal, Spain and Iran.

West African giants Nigeria will meet Croatia in the group stages  as they are all in the same pot of  group D together with Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

Senegal  have seen themselves  in Group H  as they will start with Poland while Colombia will face Japan in the same group.

Hosts Russia will open the event as they will rock horns against Saudi Arabia at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on 14th June and the tournament will end with the final on Sunday July 15.

 

The defending champions Germany have been drawn in  group F along with Mexico, Sweden  and Korea Republic.

 

Check the draw in full:

Group A

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

 

Group B

Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

 

Group C

France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

 

Group D

Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

 

Group E

Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

 

Group F

Germany, Mexico, Sweden, Korea Republic

 

Group G

Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

 

Group H

Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

